(Alexandria, MN)--Longtime TV Anchor/Broadcaster John Froyd has reportedly passed away. John worked for over forty years in broadcasting in the Midwest. He was an anchorman at KCMT-TV in Alexandria for many years. In 1971, he took a position as the news director and news anchor at KCMT/KNMT in Alexandria. He worked in later years as a news anchor in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Former KCMT-TV Sports Anchor Mark Vanderwerf, who was hired by John, said "he was a better man than he was even an anchor." He said his faith was very important to him.
The family is planning a memorial service to be held in Kenwood, California on January 21, 2023.