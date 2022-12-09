Longtime KCMT-TV Anchor John Froyd dies

News anchors Kevin Doran (KSTP-TV), John Froyd (retired), Jon Haaven (retired) and recount their days at TV 7-12, KCMT-KNMT while on the August 8th, 2019 Openline program.  Mark Anthony (L) and Joe Korkowski (R) hosted the program.

(Alexandria, MN)--Longtime TV Anchor/Broadcaster John Froyd has reportedly passed away. John worked for over forty years in broadcasting in the Midwest. He was an anchorman at KCMT-TV in Alexandria for many years.  In 1971, he took a position as the news director and news anchor at KCMT/KNMT in Alexandria.  He worked in later years as a news anchor in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. 

Former KCMT-TV Sports Anchor Mark Vanderwerf, who was hired by John, said "he was a better man than he was even an anchor."  He said his faith was very important to him. 

The family is planning a memorial service to be held in Kenwood, California on January 21, 2023.

