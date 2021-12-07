(Osakis, MN) Don Ollom is unique in many ways. As a 97 year old man he has the distinction of living a long life, but that life could have been cut off much sooner. Something about him is much more rare than longevity. He is one of the last surviving soldiers from the USS Oklahoma. The USS Oklahoma, moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, was sunk by Japanese aircraft during the attack on Pearl Harbor. A total of 429 crewmen aboard the USS Oklahoma were killed in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 1941, after the ship quickly capsized from the numerous torpedo hits, but not Don.
Don, now living in rural Osakis, admits that he was only 16 years old when he filled out his military entry form, claiming to be old enough to serve. The young Marine, originally from St. Paul, was assigned to the USS Oklahoma at the age of 17. Within moments of being on board the ship, Ollom says he found himself floating in the Pacific following the first bombings on Pearl Harbor, 80 years ago.
Five years ago, as one of a handful of surviving members of the USS Oklahoma, Don joined fellow shipmates Raymond Lee Richmond (who died in Aug. 2019 at the age of 100) and Paul Nichols at a special ceremony at Pearl Harbor on both December 7th and 8th, 2016.
His son Tim, who is the youngest of Don's four children, remembers stories his dad has told over the years. He says his father was not just in Pearl Harbor, but his service in the Marines continued in the South Pacific. He says his dad fought on Saipan and Iwo Jima. Don told him that he as on top of Mt. Suribachi when the 2nd flag went up, saying he was about 20 yards away watching. Of course, the famous photo was taken when the first flag was raised. Don was a paratrooper with the Marines and served for six years. Tim says Don was a recruiter when he got out. He also recounted a story his father told him about the day he was discharged. Don had apparently gone to a nearby beach in California and had in his possession a couple of M-1s and a Japanese samurai sword . As the story goes, Don fell asleep and woke up to find his sword was stolen from him.
He also talks about an odd challenge his father had while he was in Iwo Jima. Tim says Don had an infection in his legs and nothing the medics did could cure it. Finally they asked where he was from and Don told them he was from Minnesota. They said the cold weather would heal him up and so they gave him a pass to return home and sure enough a few days in the cold did the trick.
ZOOM Meeting tonight
There is an opportunity to hear more from Don himself tonight during a Remembrance program. Details are below.
Please join the MN Military & Veterans Museum at 7 p.m. on December 7th for a virtual Remembrance program (via Zoom) featuring a WWII Veteran (Don Ollom), two noted authors, the Commissioner of Veteran Affairs and others.