(Alexandria, MN) The local Marine Corp Detachment (Runestone Detachment 1409) says there's still time to sign-up kids for the Toys for Tots / Kids program. The deadline is this Friday, December 10th. The only requirement is that the kids live in Douglas County! Toys will be distributed on December 17th.
To be included in this program, call Love INC of Douglas County Lakes Area and register: 320.759.3022
The Toys for Tots / Kids program is provided by the Runestone Detachment 1409 Marine Corps League who partners with Love INC of Douglas County Lakes Area and Reach Church.