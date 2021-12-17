Dr. Dittberner outlined the current situation regarding COVID-19. She went back to March 4th, 2020 when Douglas County had zero cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths from COVID. Fast forward to Tuesday, December 14th when the latest numbers showed a total of 8,216 cases and 101 deaths.
Throughout the Listen & Learn (YouTube link provided) you'll hear more than data. The doctors, along with Vaagenes provide stories of what is actually happening in their various health care facilities.
You can also see the slides used during the presentation by clicking on the attach PDF file titled, "Listen & Learn- Reality Check slides."