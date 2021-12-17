Listen & Learn - with Alomere Health

Listen & Learn - with Alomere Health staff (top) Dr. Jayme Danielson, Dr. Mitch Gessell, (bottom) Dr. Deb Dittberner and Carl Vaagenes.

(Alexandria, MN)  Earlier this week the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce held a Listen & Learn event that dug deeper in to the current health crisis facing rural health care communities all over Minnesota.  The panel of experts represented Alexandria's Alomere Health system.  Among the staff involved in the Listen & Learn include Alomere Health CEO Carl Vaagenes, CMO/Family Medicine Physician Dr. Deb Dittberner, Emergency Room Physician Dr. Mitch Gessell and Hospitalist Physician Dr. Jayme Danielson

Dr. Dittberner outlined the current situation regarding COVID-19.  She went back to March 4th, 2020 when Douglas County had zero cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths from COVID.  Fast forward to Tuesday, December 14th when the latest numbers showed a total of 8,216 cases and 101 deaths. 

Throughout the Listen & Learn (YouTube link provided) you'll hear more than data.  The doctors, along with Vaagenes provide stories of what is actually happening in their various health care facilities.

