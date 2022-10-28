(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce reminds everyone that investing in the efficiency and electrification of your home or business can have significant benefits. You can learn how and why at an upcoming one-hour, informative, virtual Listen & Learn event on Thursday, November 17th from 11 am to 12 pm.
The Inflation Reduction Act benefits are available for new constructions, remodeling, or updating equipment or transportation. Join us as we hear from Ryan Rooney, Energy Services & Business Development Manager at Runestone Electric Association, and Keith Wieser, Tax Lead at CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP. They will review the Inflation Reduction Act incentives and help you gain tools to explore how you may benefit through tax incentives and what upfront discounts are available over the 10-year life of this legislation.
The event is open to everyone and is free of charge. Register by visiting the Alexandria Chamber website at alexandriamn.org and look for the registration link on the main page. Listen & Learn is a one-hour informative virtual event hosted by the Alexandria Chamber. These sessions offer information, education, support, and resources on topics that impact the community and its diverse business and organizational partners. For more information, call the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161 or email info@alexandriamn.org.