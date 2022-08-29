(Alexandria, MN)--Linda Kellerman said goodbye to her listeners after 18 years of doing "Home Grown" on KXRA. Kellerman, a Master Gardener, has been educating and entertaining the area each Saturday morning at 9:05 a.m. during the show.
Kellerman plans to spend time relaxing with family and traveling with her "free" Saturday mornings. During the show this past Saturday, she thanked everyone for tuning into the show each week, and to the callers for all of their great questions. She also thanked her husband during the send-off show.
Robin Trott, a University of Minnesota Horticulture Educator, will take over the "Home Grown" timeslot starting this Saturday morning on KXRA.