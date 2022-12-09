(Garfield, MN)--One of the lighting displays to check out this Christmas/Holiday season is "Paulzine's Winter Wonderland" at 2655 Deer Run NW in Garfield. It is a walk-through light display for the entire family as Deb and Al Paulzine have decorated their yard for Christmas once again this year. Their yard features thousands of lights, inflatables, and more on their three acres of land.
They are also accepting food shelf donations to help out needy people this Christmas season. For more details you can check out their Facebook page posting also for special visits from Santa as well.