Lifeguard shortages continue in Minnesota, training available through Red Cross

(Undated)--Pools and beaches around Minnesota are seeing lifeguard shortages again ahead of the first day of summer. Some cities and park systems are raising wages and covering certification costs to attract applicants. For example, the St. Louis Park Aquatic Center is hiring lifeguards at $17 an hour and covering $125 of the $200 Red Cross certification cost. Officials do say that some places are currently fully staffed. 

