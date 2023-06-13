(Undated)--Pools and beaches around Minnesota are seeing lifeguard shortages again ahead of the first day of summer. Some cities and park systems are raising wages and covering certification costs to attract applicants. For example, the St. Louis Park Aquatic Center is hiring lifeguards at $17 an hour and covering $125 of the $200 Red Cross certification cost. Officials do say that some places are currently fully staffed.
Lifeguard shortages continue in Minnesota, training opportunities available
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- This Is the City in South Dakota With the Most People on Food Stamps
- The Law For Carrying Firearms In Public In Minnesota
- Pass may be required to use state trails, Wisconsin DNR warns
- A central Minnesota man dies after his semi rolls over the weekend
- Victim is identified in fatal crash near Sauk Centre over the weekend
- Wisconsin Dems see possible new political maps opening more opportunities in 2024
- Former Gov. Arne Carlson is 88 and battling a massive mining conglomerate
- Motorcyclist dies in crash in central Minnesota
- Dr. Scott Jensen suing Attorney General Keith Ellison
- Family Fun Night today (Friday) at Shenanigans, and it's fall free