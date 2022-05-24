(Willmar, MN) -- The quiet of the Willmar Public Library was shattered on Monday afternoon when a deer smashed through a window and ran around inside. Head Librarian Andrew Bregar says some of the children in the library were frightened --but most of the others inside the library moved out of the way after the initial surprise. The deer crashed through the window around 12:30 and damaged some other windows trying to get out before leaving through the original entrance window.
The library will be closed while crews clean up the mess left behind -- but they are offering curbside pickup service.