(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Police Department is releasing information regarding Joshua Lee Holby, a level 3 registrant subject to public notification. Holby will be released from prison on June 14, 2022 to intensive supervised release.
He will reportedly be residing within the 700 block of Nokomis Street in Alexandria. A Community Notification Meeting has been scheduled for 5:00 pm, Thursday June 9th at the Alexandria City Hall. Representatives from the Department of Corrections and the Alexandria Police Department will be available to provide you with useful information on public safety and answer your questions.