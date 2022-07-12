(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Police Department was notified by the Department of Corrections on July 11th of a Level 3 Offender, George Joseph Hecker, being placed in the City of Alexandria upon his release in the 700 Block of Nokomis Street.
The Alexandria Police Chief will be available for questions and discussion regarding this placement on Thursday, July 14, 2022 between 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at City Hall at 704 Broadway Street in Alexandria.
Officials say that Hecker engaged in separate incidents of sexual contact with a known, teen-aged female. Contact included penetration. He used attention and affection to attain and exploit unmonitored access.
Authorities say he has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.