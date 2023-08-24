(Undated)--MISO (which is the energy market for ALP) has put out a Level 2 Energy Alert, which means conservation is needed across their market. Officials say that should the situation improve, which they hope will happen with multiple cities asking for conservation, they will update you when their status is downgraded.
ALP Utilities is asking customers to conserve energy during this heat wave to help reduce demand on the power grid. You can limit your electrical usage by turning up your thermostat a few degrees, closing your drapes or blinds during the day, shutting off all unnecessary lights and equipment, and delaying using residential appliances until later in the evening. A little bit can go a long way when we all work together!