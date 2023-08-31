(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Congratulations to one of the Leighton Broadcasting radio stations in Detroit Lakes as KDLM has received the 2023 John Gordon Award from the Minnesota Twins for radio affiliate of the year.
During a pre-game banquet at Target Field last Saturday, the Minnesota Twins awarded KDLM the recipient of that award. Leighton Broadcasting CEO Bob Leighton, KDLM General Manager Jeff Leighton, and KDLM Sports Director Zeke Fuhrman accepted the award on behalf of the station from Minnesota Twins President David St. Peter.
During the ceremony Jeff Leighton thanked the Twins for the honor.
Leighton Broadcasting owns radio stations in Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Grand Forks, Perham, St. Cloud, and Winona.