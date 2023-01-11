(Alexandria, MN)--Leighton Broadcasting is proud to announce that after nearly 35 years running our group of radio stations in Alexandria, Brett Paradis will be stepping down from full-time employment at the end of June this year. We are however, very excited to share that he will continue employment through a part-time consulting role with Leighton Broadcasting starting in July. Brett has a deep appreciation for his team members who serve the Alexandria area with excellence, and who make the Alex operation an amazing success story.
We wish to thank Brett for his leadership and dedication to Leighton Broadcasting’s core values, to the leadership team, and especially to building and supporting his local team members in Alexandria.
Next, we would like to share the upcoming promotion of Chris Uhde to position of Station Manager, and Melissa Amundson to General Sales Manager. These two promotions will take effect on April 1st as we work through this transition of leadership with Brett.
Chris joined the team in Alexandria nearly twenty years ago, and holds the title of highest biller ever in that market. He has been an excellent Sales Manager for several years now, and is excited and equipped to take the reins with the support of such a great team.
Melissa joined the team in Alexandria nearly a decade ago. She is a consistent high performer on the sales team, a key contributor to the success of Voice of Alexandria, and has been working toward a sales management role the past couple of years. She is also very enthusiastic to take the reins with the support or our excellent group of Account Executives.