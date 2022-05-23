(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota lawmakers missed their midnight deadline to pass agreed-on tax cuts, because of continuing disagreement over spending for health-and-human services, education, and public safety. Governor Tim Walz says he’ll call a special session, but Senate Republicans are resistant. Majority Leader Jeremy Miller says they’re happy to continue discussions but are not interested in a special session. Governor Walz responded that “you don’t get the ball to the one-yard line and go home -- you finish the job that Minnesotans expect us to do.”
The Governor’s Office says Walz will meet with legislative leaders later this morning (Mon, time TBD) with the goal of laying out parameters for a special session.