(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota lawmakers are back at work in St. Paul to continue the legislative session. House Democrats and Senate Republicans remain far apart on tax relief, education spending, and public safety measures. They have until May 23rd to resolve those differences. House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler says Democrats anticipate they will start moving the supplemental budget bills to the floor.
Both parties are focusing a lot of attention on public safety. Democrats prefer intervention and prevention. Republicans want tougher sentences and more police officers on the street.