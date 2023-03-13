(Eagan, MN)--The greatest head coach in Minnesota Vikings history is dead at the age of 95. Bud Grant passed away early Saturday morning. Grant coached the Vikings from 1967 until 1983, and he came back to coach the team for one more season in 1985. Minnesota made all four of its Super Bowl appearances during Grant's tenure, losing all four. He went 158-96-and-5 during the regular season and 10-and-12 in the postseason.
Grant also spent a pair of seasons as an NBA player for the Minneapolis Lakers, and he won an NBA Championship in 1950.