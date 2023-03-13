Bud Grant dies at age 95 over the weekend, end of an era

Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant, foreground, and his staff run off the field at Rice Stadium in Houston following the Jan. 14, 1974, NFL football Super Bowl game against the Miami Dolphins. Grant, the stoic and demanding Hall of Fame coach who took the Minnesota Vikings and their mighty Purple People Eaters defense to four Super Bowls in eight years and lost all of them, has died. He was 95.  (File photo)

(Eagan, MN)--The greatest head coach in Minnesota Vikings history is dead at the age of 95.  Bud Grant passed away early Saturday morning.  Grant coached the Vikings from 1967 until 1983, and he came back to coach the team for one more season in 1985.  Minnesota made all four of its Super Bowl appearances during Grant's tenure, losing all four.  He went 158-96-and-5 during the regular season and 10-and-12 in the postseason. 

Grant also spent a pair of seasons as an NBA player for the Minneapolis Lakers, and he won an NBA Championship in 1950.

