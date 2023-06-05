(Alexandria, MN)--The Legacy of the Lakes Museum had their 3rd annual Family Day at the museum on Sunday. This year, guests were able to enjoy a variety of fun activities and also musical guests Louis and Dan and the Invisible Band.
Besides all the fun, kids were also able to learn as they had water science demonstrations and a treasurer hunt to learn things and facts throughout the museum. Kaci Johnson of the Legacy of the Lakes Museum says that hundreds of people turned-out for the event.
For more on the Legacy of the Lakes Museum go to their website at: https://legacyofthelakes.org/