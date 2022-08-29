(Alexandria, MN)--Discover and ignite your ultimate potential at the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Luncheon on Monday, September 26 as Certified EOS implementer, business coach, podcast host, and speaker, Patrick Metzger, shares his story to help others learn how to discover their own potential and follow their passion.
Ride along with Patrick as he brings you to tears and gut-busting laughter through his own personal journey of the challenges of growing up in a poor, large family, the fears of following his heart in leaving a teaching career of more than 10 years, the triumph of becoming an adoptive parent, the keys to finding direction and clarity, and more.
This event is generously co-sponsored by Central Specialties, Inc. and Viking Bank. It will be held on Monday, September 26 at the Broadway Ballroom Event Center at 115 30th Ave. E in Alexandria. Serving begins at 11:15 am with the program running 11:45 am – 1 pm. Tickets are $25 per person or $200 per table of 8. Register online at alexandriamn.org by Thursday, September 15. For questions call the Chamber at 320-763-3161 or email info@alexandriamn.org.