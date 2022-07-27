Learn about the State of the School District at upcoming Listen & Learn

(Alexandria, MN)--What’s new in the Alexandria Public School system for the upcoming school year? Find out in a one-hour, informative, virtual Listen & Learn event on Wednesday, August 17 from 11 am - 12 pm. Alexandria Public Schools Superintendent Rick Sansted will shared details regarding the state of the school district including facility progress updates, safety and security, and the excitement surrounding the upcoming school year.
The event is open to everyone and is free of charge. Register by visiting the Alexandria Chamber website at alexandriamn.org and look for the registration link on the main page. Listen & Learn is a one-hour informative virtual event hosted by the Alexandria Chamber. These sessions offer information, education, support, and resources on topics that impact the community and its diverse business and organizational partners.
For more information, call the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161 or email info@alexandriamn.org.