(Alexandria, MN)--Chief Scott Kent will share how the Alexandria Police Department (APD) is addressing community needs differently. Through focusing on the wellness of its officers, recruitment and retention, and new community programs, APD has been able to keep its officers healthy and engaged in community efforts.
Join us in a one-hour, informative, virtual Listen & Learn event on Tuesday, May 17 from 11 am - 12 pm to learn what those efforts are, how they are being implemented in our community and why it is important to you!
The event is open to everyone and is free of charge. Register by visiting the Alexandria Chamber website at alexandriamn.org and look for the registration link on the main page. Listen & Learn is a one-hour informative virtual event hosted by the Alexandria Chamber. These sessions offer information, education, support, and resources on topics that impact the community and its diverse business and organizational partners.
For more information, call the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161 or email info@alexandriamn.org.