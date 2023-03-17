Minnesota state agencies are monitoring a radioactive chemical leak

(Monticello, MN)--Minnesota state agencies are monitoring a radioactive chemical leak at a nuclear power plant in Monticello.  Xcel Energy first reported the leak of 400-thousand gallons of water containing the chemical tritium in November.  The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the leak hasn't left the facility or contaminated drinking water.  Officials say the leak came from a water pipe that runs between two buildings on the site.  Xcel Energy is pumping contaminated water through extraction wells.

