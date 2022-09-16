(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota law enforcement is kicking-off another statewide seatbelt enforcement campaign beginning Sunday through September 24th, but State Patrol Lieutenant Gordon Shank says they're "not looking to cite everybody, whenever we have these campaigns." He says the "goal is traffic safety and to save lives on the roadway."
As of September 11th, unbelted fatalities in Minnesota for the year were at 53, compared to 72 last year at this time. But officials say even one preventable death is too many. In 2021 nearly eight-in-ten unbelted traffic deaths in the state were in Greater Minnesota.