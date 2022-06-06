(Sartell, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota responded to a report of gunshots fired over the weekend.
According to the report, on Sunday afternoon Sartell officers were called to shots fired in the 400 block of 3rd Street South in Sartell.
Officials say when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the suspects had already left.
No one was reportedly injured in the incident. Authorities say that vehicles and other private property were struck by gunfire.
The shooting is currently under investigation.