(Undated)--The latest U.S. Drought Monitor continues to show that most of west central Minnesota is dealing with a moderate drought situation. Parts of extreme western Minnesota are dealing with an extreme drought in Big Stone and Lac qui Parle counties. Also, Aitkin and Crow Wing counties are also in an extreme drought situation.
The latest update of the drought in Minnesota continues to show that all of the state is abnormally dry with nearly 80% in a moderate drought.
For more go to the U.S. Drought Monitor website at: droughtmonitor.unl.edu.