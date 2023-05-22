Bill would give new tax credits for families with children and married joint filers

(Courtesy: Minnesota Legislature)

(St. Paul, MN)--A bill that supporters say is the largest tax cut in Minnesota history has passed the state legislature and is on its way to Governor Tim Walz for his signature.  House Republicans say the bill actually raises taxes on Minnesotans.  The bill creates a new tax credit of $1,750 per child for households making $35,000 a year and expands the K-12 education credit to $1,500 dollars per child.  It also provides one-time rebate checks in the form of an advance income tax credit of $520 for married joint filers. 

