(St. Paul, MN)--A bill that supporters say is the largest tax cut in Minnesota history has passed the state legislature and is on its way to Governor Tim Walz for his signature. House Republicans say the bill actually raises taxes on Minnesotans. The bill creates a new tax credit of $1,750 per child for households making $35,000 a year and expands the K-12 education credit to $1,500 dollars per child. It also provides one-time rebate checks in the form of an advance income tax credit of $520 for married joint filers.
Largest tax cut in Minnesota history passes legislature
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Largest tax cut in Minnesota history passes legislature
- Sgt. Jesse Grabow has another question and answer about doors on SUVs
- Man is accused of setting fire, threatening people with a gun
- Motorcyclist is killed in crash near Paynesville over the weekend
- Man dies after being hit by a train in Minneapolis following fight
- Restaurant inspection update: Dogs in the building, moldy food and rodent droppings
- ATCC breaks ground for additional student housing in Alexandria.
- Man is injured in an ATV crash near Kimball
- Suburban Milwaukee officer fatally shoots man who opened fire on officers, authorities say
- Panel approves tax bill that would put some money into wallets