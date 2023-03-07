(Alexandria, MN)--The Lakes Area Professional Women’s (LAPW) organization wishes to congratulate the employers that show exceptional commitment to gender equality in the workplace by promoting a workplace culture of inclusiveness, flexibility, employee development and other positive attributes that enable women to realize their full potential.
They are proud to announce the large employer of the year for 2022-2023 is Alexandria Area YMCA and small employer of the year is CYBERsprout. Each year, LAPW honors businesses in two categories – large employer (those with more than 25 employees) and small employer (those with 25 or fewer employees). Employers of the Year can be for-profit businesses, non-profit organizations, or government entities. These employers support and promote fairness in the workplace, demonstrate sensitivity to the needs of female employees, provide upward mobility and demonstrate philanthropic support of the Alexandria area community.
Employers of the Year will be recognized at the annual Lakes Area Professional Women’s Recognition Luncheon on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023 at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria. The doors open at 11:00 a.m. with the luncheon and program beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The mission of Lakes Area Professional Women is to connect women personally, professionally, and philanthropically. If you would like to help us celebrate the Recognition of these two employers, Alexandria Area YMCA and CYBERsprout you can reserve your seat, by emailing Lakes Area Professional Women at : LAPWtickets@gmail.com for tickets. The ticket deadline is Monday, March 13, 2023.