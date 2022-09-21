(Minneapolis, MN)--Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane will be sentenced this morning in Hennepin County for aiding and abetting the second-degree manslaughter of George Floyd. Court officials say Lane will participate remotely in the sentencing hearing from a federal prison in Colorado. He is already serving a 30-month sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights by failing to provide aid while he was being suffocated by ex-officer Derek Chauvin. Lane pleaded guilty to the state charges.
Lane to be sentenced for aiding, abetting George Floyd’s death
