(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a Pot of Gold winner at its Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, October 21, 2022. The event was hosted by The Filament. Chamber Board President, Matt Gilbertson of Viking Bank, drew the winning organization, Lakewood Terrace, from the pot of more than 650 current Chamber members. The prize package was valued at $5,947.
Pot of Gold items were generously sponsored by the following Chamber members: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, Alexandria Clinic, A Service of Alomere Health, Alexandria Farmers Market, Alexandria Technical & Community College, AMS Digital Productions, Amy Christopherson – State Farm Insurance, Avon Independent Representative – Mary Becker, Bethany on the Lake, Boy Scouts of America – Northern Lights Council, Bruckner Mediation, Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra, CM – Woodworks, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors, Corral Saloon & Eatery, Cub Foods – Alexandria, Douglas County Developmental Achievement Center (DAC), Echo Press Newspaper, Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Electrical, Escape Room Alexandria, Executive Sanitation, First Lutheran Church/Community Preschool, Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County ReStore, Hilltop Lumber, Innovative Builders, Irmadene Hanson, LLC, KIK-FM & COOL-FM, Manpower, Multi Business Solutions, Noonan Sport Specialists, Nortec Communications, Inc., Palmer Creations, Past & Present Home Gallery, Pike & Pint Grill, Pioneer PBS, Profile Health & Wellness, Quality Computer Services of Central MN, LLC, Rose City Sign, Runestone Electric Association, Sara Thingvold, Professional LLC, SERVPRO of Douglas & Otter Tail Counties, Someplace Safe Thrift Store, Titus 2 Retreat Center, Unity Recovery, West Central Sanitation, and Winning Edge.
The Pot of Gold drawing is a highly anticipated part of each Wake Up event. Donations include business items, discounted services, gift certificates and promotional items. Every Chamber member is included in the drawing, but a representative of the business drawn must be present to win.
For more information about the Pot of Gold or Wake Up Alexandria, contact Jess Ptacek at the Chamber of Commerce, 320-763-1489 or jess@alexandriamn.org.