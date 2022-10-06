(Alexandria, MN)--The Lakes Area Humane Society has their "Pet of the Week," a new feature on Voice of Alexandria. One of the pets that they have up for adoption is "Squish." This is a male/neutered, Shar Pei mix, 6-7 months old. They says that Squish is a sweet boy that really enjoys pets and his daily walks. He can be a bit shy at first but warms up quickly.
If you would like to adopt Squish you can stop by the LAHS. The Lakes Area Humane Society is located at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria. Their phone number is 320-759-2260.
For more go to: http://lakesareahumanesociety.org/index.php/adopt-a-pet/.