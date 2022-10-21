(Alexandria, MN)--The Lakes Area Humane Society has "The Pet of the Week," a new feature here on Voice of Alexandria. Two of the pets that they have up for adoption this week are "Flint" and "Ash." These two are brothers and would absolutely love to be adopted together! They are so sweet and love attention. They will keep you entertained all day with their goofiness.
They are both approximately one-year-old, males/neutered and their adoption fees are $100 plus tax (each). **They are not required to go together but we know they would be a great pair.
If you would like to adopt "Flint" and "Ash" you can stop by the LAHS. The Lakes Area Humane Society is located at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria. Their phone number is 320-759-2260.
For more go to: http://lakesareahumanesociety.org/index.php/adopt-a-pet/.