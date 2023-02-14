(Alexandria, MN)--Lakes Area Humane is back with another "Pet of the Week" and it is a cutie.
Amiri, Female/Spayed, Black Lab Mix, 1 year old.
Meet Amiri! "Don't Stop Retrieving" ok.. we know those aren't the actual words to the song by Journey, but it could be a soundtrack for Amiri! She loves to play with tennis balls. Although she isn't too great at retrieving them sometimes, she loves to chase them! Amiri is very smart but may be a little stubborn at times. She would love to find an active family willing to teach her new things!
They say her adoption fee is $400, plus tax. If you are interested in coming to meet Amiri, please call the shelter at 320-759-2260.
Included in our adoption fee is: Heartworm, Lyme, Ehrlichia & Anaplasmosis Test (for adults and puppies over 6 months of age), Canine Distemper Combo (Distemper-Adenovirus Type 2-Coronavirus-Parvovirus-Leptospirousis), Bordetella Vaccination (kennel cough), Deworming, Spay or Neuter, Rabies Vaccination, Veterinary Exam Completed, Heartworm Preventative Given & Microchipped.