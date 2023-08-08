(Alexandria, MN)--MnDOT says that the Lake Latoka Rest Area on eastbound Interstate 94 near Alexandria will temporarily be closed for building maintenance on Tuesday. Officials say there will be no running water in the building while crews repair bathroom water lines. During this work, officials say the building will close, but the rest area parking will remain open.
MnDOT says more than 20 million travelers stop at Minnesota rest areas annually. To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s online search tool to learn about services and access at each site by visiting mndot.gov/restareas.