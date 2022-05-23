(Alexandria, MN)-- Construction on the Lake Brophy Visitor Center is scheduled to begin in early June. This construction will result in a beautiful visitor center and redesigned parking area for all residents and visitors to enjoy. However, there will be a period of inconvenience for those using one of the county’s most popular parks.
“We ask for everyone’s patience as we close a main entrance and redirect folks to the best way to use the park’s many features during construction,” said Brad Bonk, Park Superintendent. “We are confident the end result will be worth it.”
Beginning June 6, the main entrance to Lake Brophy Park will be closed. That’s the entrance at 2175 Brophy Landing NW. The nearby beach entrance will remain open. That is also accessed on Brophy Landing NW. The public is asked to access the playground and Central Lakes Trail through the beach parking lot. Mountain bikers are encouraged to use the parking lot on the north side of the park which is located on Centennial Drive. Mountain bikers may also park at the beach and ride the Central Lakes Trail to the east to access the mountain bike system.
The main park entrance is set to reopen in the fall of 2022.