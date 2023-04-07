(Alexandria, MN)--The Lakes Area Humane Society has another "Pet of the Week." This time it is a fun loving cat by the name of Brigit. They say she is a sweet girl looking for a family to spend the rest of her nine lives with. Could you be the purr-fect fit? She can be shy with new people but warms up fast. The way to her heart is lots of pets, especially chin scratches! She also loves to play with toys.
Brigit is approximately 7-8 months old. Her adoption fee is $125, plus tax.
If you are interested in meeting Brigit, please call the shelter at 320-759-2260.
Included in our adoption fee is:
Feline Leukemia/FIV/Heartworm Test
Feline Distemper Combo (5-way Rhinotracheitis-Calicivirus(2 strains)-Panleukopenia-Chlamydia)
Deworming
Spay or Neuter
Rabies Vaccination
Microchipped
Veterinary Exam Completed