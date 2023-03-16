(Alexandria, MN)--The Lakes Area Humane Society has another "Pet of the Week" with Indra who is a loving cat.
Here is our pet of the week:
Are you looking for a new four legged/furry family member? Here at LAHS we think that behind every awesome human is an even more awesome cat! Indra is a playful and sweet girl looking for a wonderful new family to call her own.
Indra is approximately 2 years old. Her adoption fee is $100, plus tax.
If you are interested in meeting Indra, please call the shelter at 320-759-2260.
Included in our adoption fee is:
Feline Leukemia/FIV/Heartworm Test
Feline Distemper Combo (5-way Rhinotracheitis-Calicivirus(2 strains)-Panleukopenia-Chlamydia)
Deworming
Spay or Neuter
Rabies Vaccination
Microchipped
Veterinary Exam Completed