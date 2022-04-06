(Alexandria, MN)--The KXRA Spring Home and Garden Show is set for this weekend. The hours will be Saturday from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday from 11am-3pm at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria.
There will be builders, subcontractors, furniture/décor, landscaping, tree care, insurance, banks, sporting goods, campers, fishing houses, ATVs, boats, and so much more. There will be something for everyone at the show.
For more details on the KXRA Spring Home and Garden Show go to voiceofalexandria. Com.