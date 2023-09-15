(Alexandria, MN)--KXRA-KX92-Z99 Radio and VoiceOfAlexandria.com hosted the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday. A big crowd was on hand to enjoy some breakfast treats and tour the studios at 1312 Broadway St. in Alexandria.
Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community. A $1 admission was requested during the event on Friday, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, the Vikingland Band Festival.
