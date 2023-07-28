(Alexandria, MN) -- Knute Nelson has announced that it will merge with Walker Methodist on January 1st, 2024. Walker Methodist is a faith based, non-profit senior living organization with 18 senior living facilities across the twin cities and into Wisconsin. Started in 1945, the company provides a full continuum of care including housing, healthcare, rehabilitation and other senior services.
The announcement was made in a video with the CEO's of both companies. That video is available HERE.
Mark Anderson current CEO of Knute Nelson will stay on as CEO of the merged organization. Scott Riddle, CEO of Walker Methodist, will retire. The merger is expected to be finalized on January 1st.