Former officer to be released from prison on Monday

(Kim Potter mug courtesy: Minnesota Department of Corrections)

(Shakopee, MN)--The former Brooklyn Center police officer convicted of killing Daunte Wright will be released from prison today. (Monday) Kim Potter served 16 months of a two-year sentence.  The remainder of her sentence will be on supervised release. Potter shot Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021. Wright's family reached a more than three-million dollar settlement with the City of Brooklyn Center.  Most of the money will reportedly be going to his son.

