(Shakopee, MN)--The former Brooklyn Center police officer convicted of killing Daunte Wright will be released from prison today. (Monday) Kim Potter served 16 months of a two-year sentence. The remainder of her sentence will be on supervised release. Potter shot Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021. Wright's family reached a more than three-million dollar settlement with the City of Brooklyn Center. Most of the money will reportedly be going to his son.
Kim Potter to be released from prison today, placed on supervised release
