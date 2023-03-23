(Alexandria, MN)—The Lakes Area Professional Women have named their 2022-2023 Woman of the Year and this year the honor goes to Kim Carlson of Alexandria. Carlson was honored at the LAPW's annual recognition luncheon on Wednesday at the Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria.
Also receiving recognition this year is CYBERsprout of Alexandria named the Small Employer of the Year, and the Alexandria Area YMCA named Large Employer of the Year.
For more on the organization go to https://www.lakesareaprofessionalwomen.com.