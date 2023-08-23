(Alexandria, MN)--An Alexandria icon has passed away. Kathryn LeBrasseur, 93, of Alexandria, died on Monday at Alomere Health. She was also known as "Mrs. Alexandria."
She was instrumental in advocating for seniors in recent years. In an interview that we did with her on KXRA, she talked about what keeps her going and advocating for seniors.
She also talked about how things have changed for young people since “her day.” She said that in her day young people had to leave the area to "get established."
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at First Congregational Church in Alexandria.