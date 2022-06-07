(St. Paul, MN)--Job openings in Minnesota reportedly climbed to a record high in fourth quarter 2021, surpassing 214,000 total openings even as Minnesota employers continue to add jobs. These figures were released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development
Officials say the number of fourth quarter 2021 vacancies was up 68% compared to fourth quarter 2020, and up 56% compared to the previous fourth quarter peak hit in 2018, prior to the pandemic. While vacancies continue to increase, the number of unemployed workers continued to decrease.
Although Minnesota’s labor force participation rate remains below its pre-pandemic level (68.3% in April 2022 compared to 70.8% in February 2020), this figure is much higher than the national average of 62.2% in April 2022. Minnesota’s economy has exhibited steady growth and unemployment rates are now at historic lows.