(St. Paul, MN)--While Minnesota employers are hiring at a fast rate, wage growth is not keeping up with inflation. DEED Commissioner Steve Grove says over the year, hourly earnings are up 5.6 percent while inflation is up 8.5 percent. But he also says there are certain occupations for which wage growth has been stronger -- for example, wages for nursing or residential care are up 13 percent over the year. Average hourly wages for all private sector workers sit at $34.43 in July. Nationally private sector wages come in at $32.11 cents an hour, up 5.3 percent over the year.
Job growth not keeping up with inflation
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
- UTV driver dies in crash near Holmes City
- Some flooding possible across central and west central Minnesota
- Dane Co. judge revokes election probe’s attorneys’ ability to practice in Wisconsin
- Woman killed in area UTV crash is identified
- One person is injured in a crash in Otter Tail County
- Hot weather projected to return for next week for Minnesota
- Jodi Holmquist and Tyler Holmquist both join us on this week's One on One to talk about a tragic accident
- Alexandria Technical & Community College is the third best community college in nation
- Beautiful sunflower field in full bloom in Alexandria