(St. Paul, MN)--While Minnesota employers are hiring at a fast rate, wage growth is not keeping up with inflation. DEED Commissioner Steve Grove says over the year, hourly earnings are up 5.6 percent while inflation is up 8.5 percent. But he also says there are certain occupations for which wage growth has been stronger -- for example, wages for nursing or residential care are up 13 percent over the year.  Average hourly wages for all private sector workers sit at $34.43 in July. Nationally private sector wages come in at $32.11 cents an hour, up 5.3 percent over the year.

