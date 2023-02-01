(Alexandria, MN)--If you are looking for a job or looking for a career change, today (Wednesday) is your day as the Job Fair is going on from 9 am to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Alexandria Technical and Community College at 1601 Jefferson Street in Alexandria in the Law Enforcement Gymnasium. Come prepared to talk to employers on the spot. The event is free to attend.
The event is brought you by the Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission, Alexandria Technical and Community College, and Leighton Broadcasting.