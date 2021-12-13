(Alexandria, MN) After an odd COVID year in 2020, the traditional Jingle Bells Telethon returned to being a live event for the community to come watch and enjoy. The five-hour show managed to raise $95,106.68 by the end of the night. Those funds translated into nearly 700 food and toy baskets that were packaged and delivered Sunday. More than 100 volunteers filtered into H. Boyd Nelson's warehouse to assemble the food baskets and make the deliveries in Alexandria and the little more than 30 mile surrounding area. The Jingle Bells Foundation is excited at the possibilities for future work within the community based on previous results. Last year at the close of the show, the phone bank's last numbers were $80,308.42 as of 10:00pm (Dec. 12, 2020). Still, after all the donations were mailed in, the actual total number of contributions that came in totaled more than $103,000!
Jingle Bells Foundation president Chelsey Koopman said those additional funds helped support 15 different food-related charities and food shelves to the tune of $18,000 back in March of 2021. The food shelves being helped included the Grant County Food Shelf, Heart and Hands Food Shelf in Glenwood, the Sauk Centre Food Shelf, the Long Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, the Prairie Food Shelf in Parkers Prairie, the HK Area Food Shelf, and the Outreach Food Shelf of Alexandria.
The Jingle Bells Foundation also gave funds to Calvary Lutheran's project at the Alexandria Area High School called the Shelf. It provides students food and toiletries, among other items. The same opportunity exists at Discovery Middle School thanks to a partnership with First Lutheran Church. They were also beneficiaries of the community's generosity. Funds also went to help Calvary Lutheran’s Meals from the Heart Program and the the Alexandria Area High School REACH program. REACH provides students who are facing financial or other hardships access to basic clothes and school needs, along with some personal grooming and hygiene products.
The Jingle Bells Foundation annually provides a $1000 scholarship to one student who communicates how they've overcoming a certain challenge(s) in order to graduate and what they've have done to better the community in which they live. This year the Foundation plans to give out two of those scholarships. They also have set aside some money for any hardship cases that come along during the remainder of the year.
TELETHON
There were more than 30 acts during the 73rd Annual Jingle Bells Telethon. Several were various combinations of families. One of many highlights during the evening at the Alexandria Area High School's Performing Arts Center was the opening number for the Ostlund family. The four children of Clay and Kristin Ostlund; Brooklyn, Madelyn, Westin and Gavin sang "Oh What a Special Night". They even posed for a photo with hosts, Tim Urness, Chelsea Lee and Joe Korkowski, who were earing the kid's "animal ears". To list all of the special performances is difficult in that there were many, from the Heyn family and their young children playing guitar and drums to the Vanderheiden's acts on video, culminating with 10 year old PJ Vanderheiden appearing live on the stage playing a jazzy version of "Carol of the Bells" on piano. Other great piano performances included the trio of Eliana, Hannah and Evie Oleson with "You Raise Me Up". Marcus Decker returned with a beautiful Christmas medley and so too did the talented, young Alex Rodriguez with a medley of his own. Brenda Haar made her Jingle bells debut and played "Angels We Have Heard on High." Beautiful vocals were supplied by the Morton family (Robert, Sue and Sierra), 12 year old Gianna Herman sang a wonderful version of "Noel", Karly Yeats sang an absolutely beautiful version of "Hallelujah". The AAHS Rainbow Strings Orchestra played a couple of songs, Ben Schirmers added some levity with his parodies, "Rudolph the F-150" and "Candy Cane." The hosts got involved, answering a $2000 challenge by Gardonville's Dave Wolf and Chelsea Lee sang "Let it Go" while Joe, dressed as Olaf and Tim, dressed as Anna, danced around in a snowball fight with the Alexandria Carolers.
SO MANY MORE great moments and acts, but I encourage you to watch the show again yourself as LIVEWIRE ENTERTAINMENT has placed the show on YouTube
. The show starts at the 30-minute mark.
If you like to contribute to the cause, you can mail checks to:
Jingle Bells Foundation
P.O. Box 635
Alexandria, MN 56308