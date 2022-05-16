(Willmar, MN)--Jill Abahsain, of Sauk Centre, will challenge Republican Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach in the 7th Congressional District this fall.
Abahsain won the unanimous endorsement of DFL delegates over the weekend at the Congressional District 7 convention which took place in Willmar.
Delegates from her home county of Stearns County nominated her at the event on Saturday.
This is Abahsain's second bid for public office. She lost to Torrey Westrom for the state Senate District 12 seat back in 2020.
The general election will take place on Nov. 8.