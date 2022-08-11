(Alexandria, MN)--Jennifer Maloney will perform at First Congregational United Church of Christ this Friday, Aug. 12. The show will feature songs of Broadway and Hollywood.
The "Broadway and Hollywood" show will highlight many memorable songs and videos from stage and film. In addition, Maloney will be presenting show highlights from the local productions she was in, including "Oklahoma" from 1994 and "Annie Get Your Gun" from 2001.
You might recall that Maloney is a pianist and singer who grew up in Alexandria. She has performed in many prestigious lounges and hotels in many different metropolitan areas in Canada, Arizona, and Minnesota.
The show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the church office.