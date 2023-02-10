Vikings great Jared Allen doesn't make top nine this year for HOF

(File photo)

(Phoenix, AZ)--Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen will have to wait at least another year to enter Canton.  Allen was not one of nine players who were voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame yesterday.  It was Allen's third year on the Hall of Fame ballot.  He spent six seasons with the Vikings, racking up 85-and-a-half sacks and intercepting four passes. 

