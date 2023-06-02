(Alexandria, MN)--It's official, Kohl’s is coming to the Viking Plaza Mall in Alexandria.
The retailer will be located in the west wing of the mall and be completed sometime in 2024. Kohl's will be moving into the mall to replace the spot where D. Michael B’s restaurant was located and other space. Mall ownership has reportedly been working behind the scenes over the past year to bring the Wisconsin-based retailer to Alexandria.
Tradesmen Construction, Inc. of Alexandria is the general contractor on the project. Other partners include Ringdahl Architects, Mission Mechanical, and Vinco, Inc.
Viking Plaza is owned by New Jersey-based company, Lexington Realty International. The first Kohl's Department Store opened in Brookfield, Wisconsin in 1962. The company started in the grocery business.